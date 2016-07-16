LONDON, July 17 Britain's farmers union has
formally complained to the country's National Trading Standards
Institute over the use by supermarkets, including market leader
Tesco, of "fake" farm branding on some food products,
it said on Sunday.
The National Farmers Union (NFU) said its letter of
complaint followed concerns expressed by its members that the
use of fictional farm labels could be misleading for shoppers.
It said mixing imported product with British product under
the same fake farm name could confuse customers, and called for
clear guidelines for retailers on labelling the country of
origin of goods.
The NFU highlighted Tesco's March launch of seven fresh
fruit and vegetables, poultry and meat lines with fictional
brand names such as 'Woodside Farms' and 'Boswell Farms'.
"The NFU's legal team has looked at this carefully and as a
result we are asking Trading Standards Institute to look at
whether 'fake' farm branding complies with the relevant legal
requirements," said NFU President Meurig Raymond.
"I have spoken to senior management at Tesco to highlight
our members' concerns about the use of these fake farm brands,"
he added.
Raymond welcomed a commitment from discounter Aldi
to only source British product for its fictional
farm brands by the end of March 2017.
Tesco has defended the brands, saying its customers were
well aware that the supermarket was so big it could not possibly
source all its products from individual farms.
Chief Executive Dave Lewis said in April the farm brands'
launch was the most significant investment he had made since
taking over as CEO in September 2014. [nL5N17G2EZ}
"With over two-thirds of our customers having bought
products in the range, the feedback has been overwhelmingly
positive," said a Tesco spokeswoman, adding the farm brands
range had gone through all necessary checks with Trading
Standards.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)