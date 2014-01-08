LONDON Jan 8 The heir apparent to the Burberry
crown took centre stage on Wednesday as the British
trenchcoat maker presented its latest menswear collection in
London, with its outgoing chief executive nowhere in sight.
The 158-year-old luxury goods maker, famed for its camel,
black and red check pattern, said in October chief creative
officer Christopher Bailey would also take up the chief
executive role in mid-2014, replacing Angela Ahrendts who is
leaving for Apple.
The announcement heralded the end of a partnership credited
by analysts as having restored Burberry's cachet after its
trademark design became ubiquitous in the 1990s, and came amid a
wider management shake-up.
Stacey Cartwright, who served as Burberry's chief financial
officer for nine years before stepping down last year, said on
Wednesday she would be joining upscale department store chain
Harvey Nichols as its chief executive.
At the end of a show pegged as the highlight of London's
seasonal menswear fashion week, Bailey took a bow to an audience
populated by fashion buyers and press from more than 20
countries, as well as celebrities such as British singer Paloma
Faith and Chinese actor Chen Kun.
The show, held in a glasshouse in London's Kensington
Gardens and streamed live over the Internet, saw fresh-faced
models strut down the catwalk in colourful map printed silk
scarves, oversized slouchy coats and hand-held bags with
London's skyline emblazoned on to many of the pieces.
Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion
Council, told Reuters she thought the collection was strong,
with the variety of coats on show and bags among her highlights.
"It's going to be an exciting time for Burberry," she said.
"Christopher has really helped build the DNA of the brand, has
been very involved in many of the business decisions and is
really relishing, from what I understand, taking on the role."
The Burberry show capped a three day event which saw over
130 brands including Alexander McQueen, Marks & Spencer
and Topman showcase their latest autumn/winter menswear
collections.