By Li-mei Hoang
| LONDON, June 17
LONDON, June 17 British menswear designers
showcased a mixture of transparent florals and detailed paisley
prints accessorized with quilted handbags and coloured
briefcases on the final day of London's first standalone men's
fashion event.
Designer J.W. Anderson's showcase for London Collections Men
featured teddy bear prints, sheer floral patterns and knitted
ensembles. The models wearing black wigs and headscarves tied to
one side carried quilted handbags and branded sketchbooks.
Vivid pink and red jackets were seen alongside knitted bell
bottom trousers and tops, as well as shirts and shorts with a
printed paintbrush effect.
A crisp palette of pale greys, white, blue and ochre with
neat tailored finishes and contrasting colour details were seen
at Richard Nicoll's debut menswear collection.
"I thought the colour was good. Good colour, good
silhouettes. It looked well made. A lot of collections in London
look very worked on but not necessarily well made. This looks
chic," said style blogger Scott Schuman, of The Sartorialist.
Leather jackets in teal and aqua with contrasting details
also featured alongside rich paisley prints, with models
carrying coloured briefcases and duffel bags.
Menswear is the fastest growing fashion sector and the
three-day London show has seen a mixture of haute couture and
high-street designers showcase the best of British menswear
featuring fashion luminaries such as Tom Ford and Paul Smith.
"You can go to Savile Row, Burlington Arcade or Jermyn
Street and see fantastic heritage, and then there are probably
the most cutting edge designers in the world showing in London,
amazing street style, you sort of get everything," said Dylan
Jones, editor of men's magazine GQ.
"It's the new generation of men who are actually spending
money, they've learnt how to shop like women, and they're going
out and buying clothes. It's great for the economy."
(Additional reporting by Matthew Stock; Editing by Sophie
Hares)