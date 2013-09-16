* Designers say optimistic about sales despite economic woes
* Bold, colourful, luxurious designs on catwalks
* Consumers becoming more demanding
By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
LONDON, Sept 16 London designers are seeking to
entice more demanding fashion followers with luxurious
materials, rich embellishment and vivid colours, hopeful that
the country's luxury industry will grow despite continuing
global economic woes.
London Fashion Week, effectively a trade show that sees
hundreds of buyers, journalists and celebrities descend on the
British capital, is expected to result in orders worth more than
100 million pounds ($159.35 million) during its Sept. 13-17 run.
Hoping to cash in on last year's London Olympics and the
Kate Middleton factor that thrust London in the spotlight - even
though the city is a smaller sister to fashion giants Milan,
Paris and New York - designers are full of confidence.
Despite a noted slowdown in designer-hungry China, many
brands still see huge potential there and a rebound in U.S.
demand, while Japan is boosting spirits and balance sheets.
"I think the customer is still there," Mulberry Chief
Executive Bruno Guillon told Reuters after the luxury label's
spring/summer 2014 womenswear show.
"I think the customer is certainly focusing on quality."
In a lush garden setting in London's exclusive Claridges
hotel, Mulberry models wore colourful silk floral as well as
sparkly sequined dresses, leather T-shirts, dark coats with
pony-skin panels and silvery jacquard coats.
The British luxury sector is forecast to almost double in
size over the next five years, from 6.6 billion pounds in 2012
to 12.2 billion pounds in 2017, according to a Ledbury Research
and Walpole Luxury Benchmark study published in July.
Fashion contributes 21 billion pounds to Britain's $2.5
trillion economy, British Fashion Council figures show, and, as
the largest employer of all the creative industries, it supports
around 816,000 jobs.
"British brands developed very well recently - Burberry and
Mulberry ... stress a lot on British heritage and this is
beneficial for the whole British luxury industry," said Mario
Ortelli, Bernstein luxury goods analyst.
Bernstein expects the luxury industry to grow at six to
seven percent a year, mainly driven by emerging markets.
"Chinese consumers will not end their love for luxury goods."
MORE FOREIGN BUYERS
At Burberry's show on Monday, models wore pastel-coloured
lace dresses cinched with bejewelled belts, cashmere and suede
coats, as well as trademark trenches. Chief Executive Angela
Ahrendts said there were more U.S. and Asian buyers in town.
"I don't just think (there are more) Americans, if you look
at the front row, I would tell you there was more Asians than
we've ever had before," she said.
The 157-year-old seller of raincoats and leather goods,
known for its camel, red and black check pattern, in July said
first quarter sales rose 18 percent.
Alice Temperley looked to the Mediterranean for her line of
luxurious heavy silk gowns in pink, mint and rich plum colours,
some with intricate cut-outs on sleeves and shoulders.
"I see it as positive that the customer is becoming more and
more demanding," the brand's Chief Executive Ulrik Garde Due
said, adding demand was strong in Asia and Middle East.
"People want to buy into authenticity of brands."
At Jasper Conran's show, models wore striped shift and loose
African-print dresses, clean-lined suits with Peter Pan collars
in a palette of yellow, green, blue and pink grapefruit.
"I think (customers) are looking for things are going to
last - they're more selective in what they're buying," he said.
The glitz of the shows has been accompanied by lavish London
shop openings, including a new Paul Smith store in upmarket
Mayfair. "There is a lot of money still there," Smith said as he
showed colourful wide-legged trousers suits and floral dresses.
Unveiling sparkling evening gowns in pale golds, shimmering
silvers and pale pinks embellished with crystals, Julien
Macdonald said his clients were not holding back on expense.
"The people who buy my clothes have everything. They are for
people with vast wealth," he told Reuters.
"The economic world never affects people who are glamorous,
especially those who have sparkle."
($1 = 0.6275 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Reporting and writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian)