By Li-mei Hoang and Marie-Louise Gumuchian
LONDON, Sept 17 London's designers offered a
heady mix of floral inspired creations for next spring with
colourful prints and intricate embellishments to entice
fashion-hungry consumers into the shops.
Detailed craftsmanship on dresses, coats and accessories
featured prominently on the catwalk with many designers playing
up to their British heritage to attract more customers.
Burberry's Chief Creative Director Christopher Bailey
presented an "English Rose Garden" themed collection of dusty
pink, lavender and yellow lace dresses, teamed with its
trademark trenches.
"If you look at a English rose garden, there's all these
dusty rose kind of colours and then you'll see a spiky red rose
in the middle and I wanted to build upon that," he told Reuters.
Fashion favourites Christopher Kane and Vivienne Westwood
also drew inspiration from nature, playing with appliquéd motifs
of buttercups, carnations and orchids, huge floral corsages and
printed fabrics featuring traditional floral paintings.
"It's been really strong this season and I think basically
you could get your whole wardrobe from things that have gone
down the catwalk in London," said Laura Larbalestier, buying
director at luxury boutique Browns.
"I've seen a lot of exaggerated volumes and kind of quirky
shapes. There are some really interesting new proportions that
we have seen in the last few days," she said, adding that
designers Christopher Kane, Peter Pilotto and Simone Rocha stood
out this season.
Still strapped for cash as economic woes prevail, many
fashion followers are looking for statement pieces to add to
their wardrobes. Buyers from around the world said they were on
the look-out for London's examples of edginess and creativity.
"The customer does not need something she already owns," Ken
Downing, fashion director at luxury U.S. department store chain
Neiman Marcus said.
"The importance about the luxury industry is that there is
always newness."
ONLY THE VERY BEST
American designer Tom Ford opted for a more sensual look for
his latest showcase, which featured oversized biker jackets and
knitted dresses embellished with sequins in raspberry, midnight
blue and silver.
"You have surface and texture and you have fabric and that
was very important to this collection," he said, adding that his
brand had been insulated from the economic crisis.
"We deal with a different level of customer ... it's just
because at this stage in my career I want to make the very, very
best," he told Reuters.
Alice Temperley presented richly coloured luxurious dresses
that often fused floral and leopard prints. Her designs billowed
out as voluminous coats, tops, dresses and skirts.
"Demand is really good for us, especially for the special
things," she told Reuters backstage. "Catwalks should be
about selling your dream for the brand."
This season also saw the addition of shoe designer Manolo
Blahnik to the fashion calendar, who presented a beautifully
crafted selection of footwear inspired by the turn of the 20th
Century.
He used sumptuous materials such as rose-printed silks,
ornate lace and metal buckles handmade in Europe, craftsmanship
that Blahnik hopes to revive demand for.
"I want to do very beautiful shoes, like revive again those
dying arts of Europe, which people don't want anymore," he told
Reuters. "Beautiful craftsmanship is everywhere, in every small
city in Europe, we have beautiful craftsmanship."
(Additional reporting by Basmah Fahim; Editing by Alison
Williams)