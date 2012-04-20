By Li-mei Hoang
| April 20
April 20 There is a moment of calm amidst the
excited chatter that fills the ordinarily stuffy halls of
London's Royal Geographical Society where those attending
fashion magazine Vogue's first festival grab a bite to eat and a
brief opportunity to tweet about who they've seen so far.
Industry luminaries like Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Tom Ford
and Stella McCartney are all descending upon Vogue's inaugural
event, which is being held over two days, to give their views on
the industry to the general public.
Waiting to give their talk are design duo Domenico Dolce and
Stefano Gabbana, who think the festival is a wonderful chance to
talk to open up the fashion industry to more people.
"It's nice to be able to be available to people, to talk to
people, it's like Twitter or Facebook in real life," Gabbana
told Reuters.
The Vogue Festival offers a sense of community about fashion
and the chance to explain to people what the concept of fashion
is, he added.
"It's not just a magazine, it is a lot of work. There are a
lot of people employed, so it's a huge industry."
British Vogue Editor Alexandra Shulman, dressed in a black
top, patterned skirt and gold necklace, is an authoritative
presence surveying each aspect of the event to ensure her first
festival is running smoothly.
Shulman said she had been thinking about the idea of holding
a festival for a long time and wanted to involve a sociological
element into the programme, and analyse where fashion intersects
with the world we live in.
A group of girls, dressed in black leather jackets and
brightly colored skirts, pose in front of a huge white wall
emblazoned with copies of Vogue magazine covers as two students
wait patiently to approach Shulman about a possible internship
at Vogue, showing precisely the sort of openness the festival is
aimed at promoting.
Fashion students Katie Bovington, Sophie Baker and Lucy
Turner said the festival was an opportunity that they wouldn't
normally get to see designers like Christopher Bailey speak.
"It's really motivating. Afterwards you feel like you want
to go out and get a job with them" said Bovington.
"It gives you more of an aim, something to work towards when
you're hearing what they do and how they got there. It makes you
want to get there and makes you want to work harder," Turner
added.
The festival also includes the chance to find the perfect
shade of red lipstick for yourself, or have your hair styled
with temporary extensions or washable dyes.
Attendees can also have a makeover by make-up artist Mary
Greenwell and the opportunity to be photographed by the
magazine's photographers for their own "cover shoot".
PR Manager Samantha Fogden said the festival was a great way
to open up the industry to the public.
"It's kind of exclusive, so it's great that they do open it
up and give something back to their readers and anyone that's
looking for a career in fashion."
"I think that it's definitely a positive message they are
sending out and I think that this probably will be the first of
many."
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Paul Casciato)