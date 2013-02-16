* Conran urges Britain to resurrect manufacturing
* Buyers from 39 countries attending five-day event
* Singer Rihanna to launch range with UK chain store
By Dasha Afanasieva
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's long-established
designers brought classic elegance to the catwalks, while
up-and-coming talent packed a punch with fun, youthful styles on
the second day of London Fashion Week.
One of Kate Middleton's' favoured designers, Daniella
Helayel, showcased a collection of printed chiffon kaftans,
woven jacquards and geometric patterns.
Models wore thick jackets with shearing and fur linings,
accessorised with wide brimmed hats and eagle feathers in a
collection inspired by the rugged landscape of the Navajo
Indians.
"There are lots of feathers, lots of feather prints, it was
also inspired by rugs, different textures and body paints,"
Helayel, designer for Issa London, told Reuters backstage after
the show.
With buyers from 39 different countries in attendance, the
British Fashion Council estimates orders of more than 100
million pounds ($155.23 million) are placed during London
Fashion Week each season.
The five-day event blends emerging talent with veteran
designers such as Vivienne Westwood and is best known for its
cutting-edge talent and avant garde trends.
HOUSEHOLD NAMES
Coral pink mohair bags and oversized green coats pinned at
the waist with matching belts featured in John Rocha's
collection.
John Rocha, a household name in Britain who designs a high
street collection for department store Debenhams, said he took
his inspiration from the countryside surrounding Dublin, where
he has lived for more than 20 years.
"It's based a lot on the Irish winter countryside, so almost
like tree barks, or roses, it's all about trying to mimic the
colour I see outside," Rocha told Reuters after the show.
"I'm just trying to bring all these things together and make
something that's beautiful."
Earlier in the day, on a pillar box-red stage, boxy Sixties
silhouettes in canary yellow and shocks of fluorescent orange
burst into the packed show of British designer Jasper Conran.
Earthy olives muffled loud neons, while cloche hats in
matching shades added a feminine finish to the collection, which
was viewed from the front row by actor Richard E. Grant.
"There is a hell of a lot of bright colour, which is
balanced off with dark aubergines and blues and chocolate browns
... really in your face," Conran told Reuters before the show.
Conran, who also collaborates with Debenhams, said Britain
should see garment manufacturing as a business opportunity.
"China is going to be a huge emerging market for this
country, and they want things that are made in Britain. We don't
have a manufacturing industry but that doesn't mean we can't
create one," he said.
"TOTALLY OVER THE TOP"
Julien Macdonald offered up his modern interpretation of
glamour with a dazzling array of evening dresses in gold,
silver, canary yellow and emerald green.
Longer gowns featured hand-sewn mirrors, chains and metal
embellishments while sequined fringing embellished the minimal
hemlines of shorter dresses.
"The dresses are totally over the top, they're glamorous -
there are party dresses and cat suits. There's lots of knitwear
made in super sophisticated sexy shapes, traditional lace with
incredible embroidered techniques," Macdonald said.
Moschino Cheap And Chic and House of Holland were a hot
ticket for London's pretty young things.
At Moschino, black-lipped models sashayed in alternate
direction through a runway maze lined by masses of buyers,
celebrities and admirers; showcasing monochrome stripes black
trousers with punk inspired silver studding.
Black rockability style blazers and buttoned up shirts were
softened by both pale and hot pink.