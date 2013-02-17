* Westwood raises cash for WikiLeaks founder with T-shirts
* Paul Smith says sales up 9 percent
* Topshop models broadcast over web with mini cameras
By Alice Baghdjian and Dasha Afanasieva
LONDON, Feb 17 British designer Vivienne
Westwood showcased more than her fashion designs at London
Fashion Week on Sunday by sporting a Julian Assange T-shirt in
support of the WikiLeaks founder.
British designer Westwood selected a T-shirt emblazoned with
her face and the words "I am Julian Assange" to wear at her Red
Label fashion show, which sent models in ribbed, woollen dresses
striding down the halls of London's Saatchi Gallery.
Elsewhere androgynous designs, sheepskin and silk dominated
the catwalks at the five-day fashion week.
Westwood, a leading name on the London leg of the
international fashion circuit, called Assange a "hero" and said
she had raised 3,000 pounds ($4,700)for him through selling the
T-shirts.
"I'm a big supporter of Julian Assange," Westwood told
Reuters. "He's an incredible hero because he exposes the lies of
the war mafia people."
"I love people who stick their necks out," she said.
Assange incensed the United States and its allies by using
WikiLeaks to leak hundreds of thousands of secret U.S.
diplomatic and military cables in 2010.
Assange has been holed up in Ecuador's embassy in London
since June to avoid extradition from Britain to Sweden to face
allegations of rape and sexual assault. He denies wrongdoing.
Over the years, designers have used London Fashion Week to
make political statements, taking advantage of the international
audience to garner maximum publicity for their causes.
Buyers from 39 different countries are attending and the
British Fashion Council estimates orders of more than 100
million pounds are placed in London Fashion Week each season.
The direct value of the British fashion industry to
Britain's $2.5 trillion economy is 21 billion pounds ($32.60
billion), the council said.
Music boomed through the white-washed corridors, where
Westwood teamed purples, teals and neutral tones for her flowing
skirts, simple knitwear and zebra print coats.
Canadian rock star Bryan Adams, as well British socialite
sisters Peaches and Pixie Geldof were on the guest list.
"She is an original ... there's no one like Vivienne," Adams
told Reuters on the sidelines of the event.
ANDROGENY
At Paul Smith, androgynous tailoring in jewel tones was
punctuated by mini-dresses with a photograph of a Cuban room
interior woven into the fabric.
Smith said sales for his three clothing lines were 9 percent
higher than last year, spurring him to be more playful in his
designs and use better fabrics.
"It's very Paul Smith - 'boy meets girl and she's borrowed
his jacket', which I've done many years but it's pretty sexy
this time," Smith told Reuters.
Earlier, Nicole Farhi presented sharp androgynous tailoring
and knitted jumpers, while Matthew Williamson dazzled
fashionistas with an array of dresses at the Royal Opera House.
Sequined patterns of roses were sewn onto sweaters and
skirts with pleated detailing, while native Nordic costumes
inspired embellished necklines.
"His shows are always joyous, so full of colour and you just
want to wear everything," said British model Twiggy.
Topshop's Unique label streamed its show of glossy leather
skirts, sheepskin stoles and cropped jumpers live across the
world via the brand's YouTube channel.
Models wore tiny cameras on their heads to give audiences a
view from the catwalk as part of a partnership with social
network Google+ to provide a 360-degree view of the show.
Nostalgia reigned elsewhere, as designers Alice Temperley
and Emilia Wickstead, both favourites of the Duchess of
Cambridge Kate Middleton, honoured Britain's rich fashion
history with their creations.
Chain-linked trapeze dresses with matching swing coats
created striking silhouettes at Temperley London, while silk day
dresses in Thirties-style cuts paraded across the wooden floors
of one of Mayfair's luxury hotels for Wickstead's show.
($1 = 0.6442 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Rollo Ross and Katharina
Urban-Oberberg; Editing by Alison Williams)