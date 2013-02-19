LONDON Feb 19 Spectral outfits and chilling
winter prints capped off London Fashion Week on Tuesday, as the
fashion season baton moves from the British capital to Milan.
London, one of the four major international fashion hubs
alongside New York, Milan and Paris, attracts more than 100
million pounds ($154.43 million) in orders each season,
according to estimates from the British Fashion Council (BFC).
Britain is also increasingly drawing high-profile names to
its fashion industry, which has a direct value of 21 billion
pounds ($32.43 billion) to the Britain's $2.5 trillion economy,
BFC figures show.
American designer Tom Ford made his catwalk debut in London
this week, while pop-star Rihanna chose to launch a clothing
line with British retailer River Island.
Ghostly girls in white Edwardian lace and black veils
circled the vast space of the Tate Modern museum's tanks for
Anglo-French design duo Meadham Kirchhoff on the final day of
fashion week.
The predominantly monochrome collection, which included
outfits of black velvet with white collars and long silk skirts,
was inspired by lyrics from the Beatles song "Helter Skelter".
A spokeswoman for Meadham Kirchhoff declined to comment on
whether using the song for a show at the Tate was a deliberate
reference to Charles Manson, whose interpretation of it as a
prophecy of racial war led him to go on a murder spree 1969 that
included the killing of actress Sharon Tate.
The pair told Elle UK it was an obsession with perfection
that inspired the designs.
"I was thinking about perfection, being the perfect
homemaker," Meadham told the publication in an online posting.
"People want to trivialise women's interests...I bake all
the time; keep my home clean. I'm obsessed with perfection;
that's what got me going in the first place," he said.
Belgrade-born Roksanda Ilincic echoed the mood at her show,
where models in pale pink and black drifted down the catwalk.
"It was really about creating that special modern feel of a
haunted beauty - mix of opposites," Ilincic said.
BRITISH LUXURY
British designer Maria Grachvogel printed the skeletal
branches of trees in winter onto a sheer white blouse for one of
the final shows at London's Somerset House, which hosted John
Rocha, Jasper Conran and Issa London to packed audiences.
Grachvogel, who used hues of bone, oxblood and lichen in her
34 piece collection, said London was going from strength to
strength as a fashion capital.
"London has always been known for its young creative spirit
and its young talent, but I think what's happening now is that
the young talent is growing up," Grachvogel told Reuters after
the show.
"We've got the luxury brands of the future - we have some
already - but it's getting stronger and stronger," she said.
Luxury British label Burberry Prorsum drew international
celebrities to its red carpet reception earlier in the week, as
did veteran designer Vivienne Westwood's Red Label, another
British fashion industry torchbearer.
But London is best-known for its up-and-coming talent, such
as Fashion Fringe award winner Haizhen Wang, whose show of
sharply tailored separates, draped dresses and quilted jackets
served as a finale for fashion week.
Wang, who was mentored by Burberry's chief creative officer
Christopher Bailey, follows in the footsteps of former Fashion
Fringe winner Erdem Moralioglu, who has gone on to garner
international appeal and also presented at London Fashion Week
this season.
"It feels exciting and I wanted to see how far I can make it
myself," Wang said.
DOMINOES
Anya Hindmarch provided relief from the darker collections
of the final day, with an elaborate display of 60,000 dominoes
that tumbled around a course of trapdoors and pyramids.
The British accessories designer showcased her collection of
satchels, clutches with graphic prints and handbags with giant
tassels.
"The whole inspiration behind the collection was about
games, so looking at dominoes and backgammon boards and all the
kind of amazing graphics and colours," Hindmarch told Reuters.
All eyes now turn towards Milan's fashion week, which kicks
off on Wednesday, before the finale of the season in Paris.
($1 = 0.6475 British pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang and Dasha Afanasieva, writing by
Alice Baghdjian, editing by Michael Roddy)