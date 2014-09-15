By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, Sept 15 Britain's established designers
took to the stage on the fourth day of London Fashion Week on
Monday to showcase their latest collections featuring tulle
dresses, sequined tops and sheer floor length gowns.
Burberry, which is celebrating its 100th
anniversary of its iconic trench coat, sent models down the
runway in a riot of bright colours and prints inspired by the
British countryside, book covers and all things "contradictory".
"We had been looking at this idea of the 'birds and the
bees' and feeling very free," Burberry's Chief Creative and
Chief Executive Officer Christopher Bailey told Reuters.
"So it was this idea of these two contradictions but then I
wanted it to also be about the joy of fashion and the joy of
this industry," he said. "We did a lot of colour, a lot of
print."
Models wore delicate bandaged tulle dresses in soft greens,
pinks and yellows, paired with denim jackets. The British
label's signature trench coat also featured bold abstract prints
and were emblazoned with slogans such as "insects" and "flower".
The nature reference also came through at designer Erdem
Moralioglu's show, where models floated down the catwalk in
sheer floor length gowns featuring intricate embroidery of
tropical foliage and overlays of Victorian greenhouses.
"The beginning of the show was the idea of this insular,
Victorian study of botany, greenhouses and everything was very
contained and architectural," Moralioglu told reporters
backstage.
The designer said he wanted to create a "lightness" to his
latest collection, which also featured pencil skirts adorned in
feathers, loose broderie anglaise tops and skirts and
figure-hugging crochet dresses.
"Erdem took us on a little bit of a jungle jaunt with
beautiful re-embroidered lace and lovely little palm fronds
that had a tropical but very sophisticated point of view," said
Ken Downing, fashion director at U.S. luxury department store
chain Neiman Marcus.
American designer Tom Ford, who live-streamed his show for
the first time, ended the day with a dazzling array of skintight
outfits including sequined tops paired with bell bottoms,
dresses with mesh cut-out detailing and fringed leather jackets
and skirts.
London Fashion Week runs until Sept. 16.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Tom Heneghan)