LONDON Jan 9 Britain's leading fashion brands
are hoping to give menswear sales a lift by targeting younger,
digitally savvy male shoppers with live streaming and social
media to promote the twice-yearly mens fashion week that began
on Friday.
London is looking to establish itself as the leading
menswear fashion capital over Paris, New York and Milan by
dedicating four days to showcasing the latest trends - and
designers and retailers are hoping to turn the catwalk buzz into
cash.
"Menswear is evolving at a phenomenal rate," said Darren
Skey, Head of Menswear at luxury department store Harvey
Nichols.
"We get customers coming into the store with images from the
catwalks, inquiring when or if we are getting certain styles and
looks in," he said.
Menswear, long considered the least profitable segment of
the fashion industry, is expected to rack up sales of 16.4
billion pounds ($25 billion) by 2018, still little more than
half the 30.4 billion pound forecast for womenswear that year,
according to research firm Mintel.
Annual sales of womenswear in 2013 came to 24.9 billion, far
outstripping menswear sales of 12.9 billion.
The move to tap in to the power of digital services follows
an increase in the proportion of men shopping for fashion
online, jumping from 52 percent to 65 percent in 2013, from a
survey of 2,000 consumers aged over 16.
MR PORTER.COM, a luxury online retailer whose website
attracts around 1.6 million visitors a month, will launch a
clothing collection designed exclusively for the film Kingsman.
"Projects such as Kingsman are developed to reflect our
pioneering nature and to ensure that we are providing our
customers with something that they cannot get anywhere else
globally" said Toby Bateman, Buying Director at MR PORTER.
"They are also essential in developing brand awareness," he
added.
Similarly, Topman - part of British retail billionaire
Philip Green's Arcadia Group, will create a video with
London-based artist Natalia Stuyk to be screened at its catwalk
show and shown online simultaneously as part of its
live-streaming.
Heritage brand Burberry will enable its customers
to order clothes online right after watching a live-stream of
its show on Monday.
Fashion brands will also be relying heavily on the use of
social media to generate excitement around brands by
collaborating with app developers and tech firms to create
installations, online content and wearable technology.
Danish menswear brand SOULLAND created an app allowing users
at its show to share it on social media, while youth label ADA +
NIK will unveil a 'Narrative Jacket', a leather jacket with a
built-in camera.
Harvey Nichols, which will showcase its collaboration with
clothing brand Trapstar and artist Harif Guzman, said it
expected its menswear department to continue to grow in the next
few years, with a new focus on domestic customers.
"Over the past few seasons everything had been geared
towards the international customer but I feel it is now time to
reinvigorate our local consumer" said Skey.
($1 = 0.6621 pounds)
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)