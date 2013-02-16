LONDON Feb 16 Pop star Rihanna launched her
first clothing line with British high street retailer River
Island on Saturday, in one of the most highly anticipated events
of London Fashion Week.
Models strutted in a line through a tiered catwalk of five
square compartments, pausing in each to showcase midriff-bearing
mesh tops and yellow shift dresses.
Denim tank tops were teamed with slouchy jeans, while
thigh-high slits featured heavily in the figure-hugging dresses
and monochrome skirts.
Rihanna followed the conventions of catwalk shows, appearing
momentarily at the end of the display to take bow from the
centre of the stage.
The boyish, casual designs are Rihanna's first with River
Island, a clothing chain which traces its history on Britain's
high streets back 64 years and is known for its youthful
clientele.
"I loved it - it's so Rihanna, it's got Rihanna's name all
over it," said model Tolula Adeyemi from Los Angeles, who was in
the crowd. "I kind of want the whole collection, it's got plenty
of swag."
The fashion credentials of the high street have grown in
recent years, as more household clothing brands inch onto the
catwalks of major fashion centres.
The Barbados-born singer has already made a foray into
fashion, teaming up with Armani Jeans in 2011.
