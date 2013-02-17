(Updates throughout)
By Alice Baghdjian
LONDON Feb 16 Pop singer Rihanna launched her
first clothing line with British high-street retailer River
Island on Saturday, adding A-list glitz to the British leg of
the international fashion circuit.
The fashion credentials of the British high street have
flourished in recent years as more household clothing brands
inch onto the catwalks of major fashion centres.
Models strutted in a line through a tiered catwalk of five
square compartments at Rihanna's show, pausing in each to
showcase midriff-bearing mesh tops and yellow shift dresses.
Denim tops teamed with slouchy jeans and monochrome dresses
with thigh-high slits mirrored the Barbados-born singer's
dressed-down but raunchy style.
"I loved it - it's so Rihanna, it's got Rihanna's name all
over it," Los Angeles model Tolula Adeyemi said in the crowd.
Rihanna, a chart-topping R&B star, has already made a foray
into fashion, teaming up with Armani Jeans in 2011.
With Britain facing the prospect of a triple-dip recession,
many retailers have been forced to grapple for consumers facing
income squeezes. The start of 2013 has seen a number of retail
casualties, such as the demise of music retailer HMV.
But fashion industry and marketing experts warn A-list
credentials are not always a sure-fire strategy for long-term
brand success, and the haute-couture setting of the launch could
even alienate Rihanna's target mass-market high-street audience.
Mary Ellen Muckerman, head of strategy at international
brand consultancy Wolff Olins, said it was not hard for
celebrities to create buzz.
"The celebrity has a built-in network to get word out and
raise the profile of the collaboration very quickly, but what
collaborations do struggle with is probably sustainability - how
can this not just be 15 minutes of fame," Muckerman said.
STAR SELLING POWER
The boyish designs are Rihanna's first with River Island, a
clothing chain that traces its history on Britain's high streets
back more than 60 years and is known for its youthful clientele.
The crowd-drawing clothing line between British retailer
Topshop and supermodel Kate Moss in 2007 is widely credited with
initiating the burst of celebrity lines onto Britain's high
street, paving the way for Madonna and Kylie Minogue.
"Celebrity dressing drives a large part of the industry. If
celebrities are wearing it, there is confidence that you and I
will want to wear those clothes as well," said Caroline Rush,
chief executive of the British Fashion Council.
British value chain New Look said it attributed sales of
just under 3 million pounds ($4.66 million) to its Kelly Brook
line in 2012. The retailer reported group sales from its 1,100
international stores at 710.5 million pounds ($1.10 billion) for
the first half of 2012.
Clothing retailer N Brown said its line with former England
cricketer Freddie Flintoff accounted for around 5 percent of
sales for menswear brand Jacamo and had spurred a ripple effect.
"The wider halo effect is what I see as being the real
benefit of using a celebrity," said Paul Kendrick, marketing
director at N Brown.
HIGH STREET, HIGH FASHION
London Fashion Week, best known for cutting-edge design, is
also hosting upmarket retailer Whistles, as chains increasingly
share the runway schedule with up-and-coming designers such as
Mary Katrantzou and Holly Fulton.
British Vogue Editor Alexandra Shulman said in the British
press this week she viewed the high-street foray into fashion as
positive, but warned there was a saturation point.
Wendy Hein, a lecturer in marketing at Birkbeck College,
said there was a mismatch between London's high-fashion catwalks
and the high-street label.
"River Island is very much a high-street retail brand and
wouldn't have that much of a connection to high fashion and
couture," Hein said. "I think considering this mix, there's a
danger here in terms of how this is being presented to
high-fashion audiences and markets."
($1 = 0.6442 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Li-mei Hoang and Katharina
Urban-Oberberg, Editing by Alison Williams and Peter Cooney)