LONDON May 27 When Chris Morton was setting up
a fashion e-commerce company five years ago, he spent a lot of
time listening to online music service Spotify.
He realised the web player was doing something fashion sites
were not; it was curating playlists of tracks, from obscure and
mainstream labels, tailored to his tastes.
This idea led to the creation of Lyst, a website that
enables its community to shop from an inventory of millions of
items, follow designers and create personalised lists of brands
to buy from. It already has 3 million users a month, and Morton
aims to grow to around 20 million in the next five years.
"These are a little bit like fashion mix tapes," he said.
"They are collections of items curated by our brands or partners
that are great ways to discover."
While Spotify was an inspiration for Morton, other
London-based online retail entrepreneurs, like Farfetch founder
and CEO José Neves, are using tricks learned from social media
to create fashion communities that together discover, share and,
most importantly, buy.
The web-based fashion and footwear market in Britain was
worth $13.2 billion in 2014, according to business research firm
Euromonitor International. It predicts that the sector will grow
to $16.7 billion by 2019, while sales at traditional stores are
forecast to slip slightly over the same period.
Established high street names like Next are already
strong in online, as are e-commerce specialists like ASOS
, but venture capital funding is backing newer models.
"The UK has produced some of the most successful fashion
tech companies," said Camilla Dolan, Investment Manager at MMC
Ventures, which has more than 125 million pounds ($192 million)
under management, including at sustainable fashion company Wool
and the Gang.
"We are seeing more innovation in London than most markets
from a fashion perspective. We think London is stronger and
think it will continue to be stronger," she added.
Balderton Capital, one of Europe's biggest tech venture
capital firms with around $2.3 billion of assets under
management, has also identified fashion technology as a growth
area. Its fashion investments include Lyst and mobile, social
and fashion-focused Depop.
Sam Myers, an associate at Balderton Capital, said that
while the first generation of e-commerce sites focused on
getting the logistics right, newer models were delivering on the
whole experience.
"We now see companies like Lyst, for example, that are
focusing exclusively on the consumer pathway. So how do we make
sure that discovery is perfect for the individual, how do we
make sure that they can gather the items that they want to
purchase in the future and then actually have a universal
checkout at the end?"
COMMUNITIES INTO CUSTOMERS
The most successful start-ups use social media networks,
particularly image-based Instagram, which has some 300
million active users, to create communities who share
like-minded interests, and can be converted into customers.
"Instagram first and foremost is a community," said Mark
D'Arcy, chief creative officer for Facebook and Instagram,
adding that many people follow others on the site who they do
not know, but who they admire or who they share a passion with.
"That's an extraordinary opportunity for a brand to get an
open invitation to contribute to that."
Wool and the Gang, which was set up in 2008 and has tapped
into the growing popularity of knitting as people seek fashion
with a traditional feel, has a big presence on Instagram.
Co-founder Jade Harwood said that photos of some 63 percent
of all orders will end up posted online.
"With social media, I think it gives you the power to create
your own story. You are not at the mercy of (fashion) editors
and so I think that's amazing."
Euromonitor has started to look at a new category
s-commerce, where 's' stands for social, as an innovative part
of the retail landscape.
Farfetch, which was founded in 2008 and has an annual
revenue growth rate of around 90 percent, works by allowing
fashion boutiques to personalise their offerings online through
individual "shop fronts".
"If you look at all the innovations in fashion e-commerce
you'll find many came from Europe; it's in our DNA," said
Farfetch's Neves, who, like Morton, operates his business from
Shoreditch -- a trendy hipster enclave in London's east end.
"Shoreditch has a really healthy tech landscape which gets
funding and has talent," he said.
Germany's Rocket Internet, which has invested in
more than 100 e-commerce start-ups, has recently consolidated
its fashion start-ups active across dozens of emerging markets
into a single unified company, Global Fashion Group.
It is locating the group headquarters in London, from where
it runs corporate functions and recruiting.
But it's not just start-ups who want a piece of the social
commerce action.
Long-established online luxury retailer Net-a-Porter has
launched a social networking app which allows users to upload
photos, follow friends and style influencers, and buy items with
a single click.
"Why wouldn't you harness the power of people's influence
and let them shop alongside each other and bring that pastime
into the digital world?" said Alexandra Hoffnung, creative
director of social commerce at the London-based firm.
($1 = 0.6514 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Crispian
Balmer)