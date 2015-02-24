LONDON Feb 24 Designers dabbled with different
decades for inspiration at London Fashion Week, offering a heady
mixture of patterned flares, oversized sheepskin jackets and
printed mini-dresses in their latest collections.
Burberry, Vivienne Westwood and Topshop Unique showcased
designs influenced by Britain's countryside and folk craft, with
printed velvet dresses and fringed trench coats, continuing a
bohemian '70s theme into the autumn/winter season.
Designers also called upon the '60s and '80s for inspiration
this season, with printed mini dresses, oversized leather
dresses and puff-ball jackets seen at J.W. Anderson and Jonathan
Saunders' shows earlier in the week.
"It feels like we are seeing many ideas over many decades,"
Ken Downing, fashion director at U.S. luxury department store
Neiman Marcus, told Reuters.
"The '70s is the most prevalent ... but this '80s idea is
certainly happening as well and all the cool kids are going to
heading towards the 80s and going to be abandoning the '70s
pretty quickly," Downing added.
Detailed embellishment, clashing patterns and hand-crafted
fabrics also featured heavily across many of London's shows,
reflecting a move away from the minimalism of the past year.
"There has been lots of sparkles and embellishment ...
Fashion goes from one spectrum to the other, and people are
bored of 'norm-core'. I haven't seen much minimalism at all,"
said Pandora Sykes of The Sunday Times Style section.
"It has all been quite wearable, there have been really
beautiful dresses with knee high boots, so it's all quite easy
to imagine how it would work in real life," she added.
Growth in the global luxury goods market is expected to be
steady at around 5 percent in 2015, with the United States and
Japan the biggest drivers, according to consultancy Bain & Co.
Designer Anya Hindmarch said this was true of her business.
"We have lot of stores in Japan and I think it's a really
exciting market there. The United States is very buoyant at the
moment as well, so I think the whole world is feeling more
confident in a way," she told Reuters after her show.
Hindmarch, whose leather accessories are sold in nine
countries, said she believed her success was down to the British
humour of her brand with traffic signs emblazoned onto handbags,
shirts and coats this season.
"The Britishness of the brand is quite fresh in a way, it's
slight different perhaps, so it's an exciting time for us," she
said.
(Additional reporting by Katharina Oberberg; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)