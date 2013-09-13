LONDON, Sept 13 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority has fined AXA Wealth Services 1.8 million
pounds ($2.85 million)for failing to ensure it gave suitable
investment advice to customers.
"The failings put a significant number of customers at risk
of buying unsuitable products. Many of AXA's shortcomings only
came to light during a review by the FCA," the watchdog said in
a statement.
Tracey McDermott, FCA director of enforcement, said AXA fell
short of its responsibilities to its customers, many of whom
were elderly, retired and financially inexperienced.
Between 15 September 2010 and 30 April 2012 AXA sold
approximately 37,000 investment products to 26,000 retail
customers through AXA's advisers based in the branches of
Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and the West Bromwich Building
Society, the FCA said.
The customers invested 440 million pounds with AXA.