* Bailey to take up new job once successor found
* Bank lobby group praises Bailey's leadership
* Bailey appointed after worldwide search
(Adds opposition party lawmaker comment, TSC chair)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Jan 26 Britain has chosen Andrew Bailey,
a Bank of England deputy governor, to lead its financial
industry watchdog and strike a balance between restoring
confidence in banks and asserting the independence of the
embattled regulator.
Bailey's appointment as chief executive of the Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA) followed a worldwide search to replace
Martin Wheatley, who took a tough approach to overseeing bankers
before he was ousted last year by finance minister George
Osborne.
Bankers welcomed the appointment of Bailey, who has worked
for the last 30 years in various posts at the Bank of England
and was described on Tuesday by Osborne as the "most respected,
most experienced and most qualified person in the world" for his
new job.
Bailey is a familiar face after recent upheavals at the
regulator, which have damaged morale and raised concerns about
the fledgling FCA's independence.
"Recent developments have shown that the most pressing issue
in the system right now is the need for stable leadership at the
FCA," Bailey said in a statement on Tuesday.
A British vote to leave the European Union in a referendum
on membership expected this year would also present big
challenges to the FCA, which regulates the bloc's biggest
financial centre and whose rules are written in Brussels.
Wheatley was ousted after Osborne pledged to seek a "new
settlement" with London's financial district after years of
banking scandals, such as the mis-selling of payment protection
insurance and financial benchmark rigging, in the wake of the
2007-09 financial crisis.
Bailey, who comes armed with regulatory experience, a proven
track record and is respected in Britain and elsewhere,
currently heads the BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA),
the central bank's banking supervisory arm.
"Andrew Bailey has shown exceptional leadership at the
Prudential Regulation Authority, and has worked hard with the
industry to ensure we have a stable banking sector that serves
the needs of customers and the wider economy," said Anthony
Browne, chief executive of the BBA bank lobby group.
John Mann, a member of parliament's Treasury Select
Committee (TSC) for the opposition Labour party, alleged that
appointing Bailey showed that Osborne had downgraded consumer
interests at the FCA and all.
The committee's chairman, Andrew Tyrie, said the perception
that the FCA was vulnerable to political pressure was not
helping the watchdog do its work, and parliament should be given
a veto over senior jobs at the FCA and PRA in future.
CONSTRUCTIVE OVERSIGHT
Simon Morris, a financial services partner with law firm
CMS, said Bailey's appointment made perfect sense.
"It strengthens the FCA and is an elegant way of dealing
with the fact that there is no longer a role for an autonomous
chief executive of the PRA," he said.
John Ahern, a partner at Jones Day law firm, said Bailey is
more centrist than his predecessor.
"Bank-bashing will likely give way to constructive
regulatory oversight of the industry on his watch."
Bailey signalled a triumph of old-fashioned relationship
building with bank CEOs over headline grabbing fines and
enforcement, added Rob Moulton of law firm Ashurst.
Osborne said the appointment was an important step in
establishing the FCA as a "strong regulator, independent of
government and industry".
One insider dismissed suggestions the move amounted to a BoE
takeover, noting Bailey's experience as an FCA board member
since 2013 and his engagement with British regulatory strategy.
Bailey was only approached after Tracey McDermott, who had
temporarily filled the post since September, pulled out of the
running, one source familiar with the process said.
McDermott will remain as interim CEO until Bailey's
replacement at the BoE has been found and he moves to the FCA.
"Although it had not been my intention to leave the PRA
during my term as CEO, a job that I enjoy enormously, it is a
great honour to have been asked by the Chancellor to take on the
job of FCA CEO," Bailey said.
The FCA has come under intense political pressure since
McDermott ditched a review into culture at banks late last year,
raising concerns that it had given in to government pressure.
Bailey's appointment highlights how central bankers have
become dominant in banking regulation since the financial
crisis. Some market regulators have said too much emphasis has
been placed on reducing risk via higher capital requirements.
(Additional reporting by William James; Writing by Kirstin
Ridley; Editing by Alexander Smith, Greg Mahlich)