LONDON Jan 9 Alex Hope has been found guilty of
fraudulently taking five million pounds ($7.6 million) from
investors in a "scam" claiming to offer big returns on his
foreign exchange trading, Britain's market regulator said on
Friday.
The Financial Conduct Authority said Hope used over two
million pounds of it for personal expenditure and told investors
he was a talented trader while in reality was heavily
loss-making.
Hope had already admitted in April last year a charge of
operating a collective investment scheme without authorisation.
"He promised fantastic returns but, as is so often the case
with unauthorised investment schemes, those who invested ended
up with significant losses and the main beneficiary of the
scheme was Hope himself," said Georgina Philippou, the
watchdog's acting director of enforcement.
Hope will be sentenced on January 16.
($1 = 0.6602 pounds)
