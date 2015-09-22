Sept 22 UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
named Georgina Philippou its chief operating officer, completing
the appointments to its executive committee.
The British financial watchdog said on Tuesday that
Philippou, currently the acting director for enforcement and
market oversight, would take up her new role in November. (bit.ly/1FcNN30)
All executive director positions within the FCA have now
been filled, it said.
The FCA shuffled roles at the organisation in July soon
after Martin Wheatley resigned as its chief on the government's
refusal to extend his contract, due to end in March 2016.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)