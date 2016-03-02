LONDON, March 2 Former Deutsche Bank
trader Michael Ross Curtler has been banned from financial
services in Britain following his conviction for Libor-related
fraud in the United States, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority
said on Wednesday.
The FCA said it banned Curtler from the financial industry
because he lacked "honesty and integrity" following his criminal
conviction for fraud in the United States.
The watchdog said Curtler pleaded guilty in October 2015 in
a New York court for his role in a conspiracy to manipulate
Deutsche Bank's U.S. dollar submissions used to compile one of
the London Interbank Offered Rates or Libor.
"Mr Curtler has admitted engaging in dishonest conduct in
making USD LIBOR submissions. Dishonesty must disqualify him
from UK financial services. Consequently, he must be
prohibited," FCA director of enforcement, Mark Steward, said in
a statement.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)