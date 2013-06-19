LONDON, June 19 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has fined a property trader nearly a million pounds for major failings, the largest fine ever for a sole trader in the consumer sector.

The FCA said it has also banned Gurpreet Singh Chadda from working in the financial services industry for the way he conducted sale and rent back agreements.

The agreements refer to where a home owner sells their home and then rents it back from the arranger so they can still live there. Chadda had told customers he would be buying their home when in fact the purchasers were other people.