Dec 29 Britain's financial regulator is to warn
consumers to be wary of dubious investments in graphene offered
by unscrupulous brokers aiming to cash in on the excitement
generated by the "miracle material".
Graphene, discovered in 2004 at the University of
Manchester, is a flexible sheet of carbon that can conduct
electricity. It is only one atom thick but 100 times stronger
than steel.
Though graphene has myriad potential applications, from
flexible electronic devices to the manufacture of lighter
aircraft, much research has yet to be done and the Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA) said it would be posting a warning on
its website on Monday about graphene-related investments.
"For investors it's very difficult to recoup money if you
are investing in graphene," an FCA spokesman told Reuters on
Sunday.
"We came across a number of instances where boiler room
scams are offering investments in graphene, so we are putting
out a warning that people should be on their guard."
The European Union this year said that part of a 2 billion
euro ($2.8 billion) research grant will be given to a project
studying graphene.
($1 = 0.7258 euros)
