* Hannam begins appeal against 450,000 pound fine
* One of largest market abuse fines against individual
* Case to be heard from Tuesday
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Clare Hutchison
LONDON, July 1 One of London's most prominent
bankers begins a battle this week to overturn a 2012 fine for
market abuse, in a high-profile case likely to test Britain's
newly beefed-up regulator.
Ian Hannam was famous in financial circles as a so-called
rainmaker at JP Morgan - his presence alone enough to
bring in clients, money and respect. But the former soldier,
known for his bulging contacts book and knack for a new idea,
fell foul of the City watchdog last year and was hit by a fine
of 450,000 pounds ($682,500).
With the appeal process that begins this week, Hannam will
seek to overturn that fine - one of the biggest ever levied
against an individual in Britain - and more importantly restore
his reputation in what is a major test for him, JP Morgan and
for Britain's financial regulator, recently reformed and given
more teeth as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Hannam was accused in 2012 by the then Financial Services
Authority of sending two emails in 2008 on behalf of a client,
Heritage Oil, which included what the regulator
considered "inside" or market-moving information.
His appeal will test the regulator's tactic of targeting
high-profile individuals to fight market abuse, following the
strategy of U.S. watchdogs. It will also fuel debate over what
should - and can - count as inside information.
"The (FCA) put a serious marker down and if it is overturned
on appeal to the tribunal, where does that leave them in terms
of their ability to put such a marker down and influence senior
manager behaviour?" said Harvey Knight, partner at Withers
Worldwide, a former lawyer at the FSA.
No one traded on the information in Hannam's emails and his
honesty and integrity were not questioned by the regulator, who
also, critically, did not remove his "fit and proper" status.
Yet Hannam resigned from JP Morgan in April last year to
clear his name, leaving his position as global chairman of
equity capital markets (ECM) after two decades at the firm.
The appeal is still likely to be uncomfortable for the bank,
raising questions over compliance at the institution for whom
Hannam and his team generated significant revenues.
JP Morgan declined to comment for this article, as did
spokesmen for Hannam and for the FCA.
EMAILS "SOUGHT LEVERAGE"
Hannam, expected to take the stand on Wednesday and
Thursday, is a colourful character in the City. He played a
major role in the tie-up of British blueblood bank Cazenove,
known for its aristocratic clients, with U.S. rival JP Morgan,
and has been a determined adviser for the latter - bringing an
international flavour to the London market along the way.
Hannam and his team floated six companies in the FTSE 100
index, bringing to London resources groups from Kazakh copper
miner Kazakhmys to India's Vedanta and Essar
. He was banker to Swiss miner Xstrata from its
creation to its takeover by commodities trader Glencore
in a record-breaking deal that closed in May.
The case against him rests on two messages he sent while
acting on behalf of Jersey-based oil and gas exploration company
Heritage Oil, which hired JP Morgan in 2007 in order to secure a
"substantial" deal. Seeking a slice of the growing market in
Iraqi Kurdistan, Heritage began talks in 2008 with another oil
firm, Genel Energy, that was based there.
Hannam, working with Heritage chief executive Tony
Buckingham, sent two emails in September and October 2008 to the
Kurdish oil minister Ashti Hawrami. The first did not mention
Genel by name but referred to a potential offer for Heritage and
a price. The second email mentioned an oil find. Both, said the
FSA, were potentially market moving.
Hannam's defence is that he was acting in his client's
interests: Kurdistan had been considering its own deal with
Buckingham, and Hannam had hoped to leverage a better deal.
Hannam said the September email was too general to
constitute inside information. The second, though again too
general and information on the oil find too preliminary, was a
mistake, he said.
Rebuilding his reputation and clearing his name is critical
for Hannam, who is building up a gold venture in Afghanistan and
an advisory firm Strand Partners, which includes some of the JP
Morgan team that were among the most influential in the sector.
Not all Hannam's deals have been successes. Among the most
problematic was Bumi Plc, the company that emerged
from the merger of financier Nat Rothschild's Vallar vehicle and
Indonesian coal assets controlled by the Bakrie family. It has
struggled to overcome bitter boardroom battles, a probe into
financial irregularities and the tumbling price of coal.
(Writing by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Sophie Walker)