BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Lisa McGeough head of new financial institutions group
LONDON, July 22 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has fined U.S. based trader Michael Coscia nearly $1 million for manipulating commmodities markets, its first penalty on ultra-fast trading.
High-frequency trading (HFT) uses so-called algorithmic software programmes to post orders in the blink of an eye.
The FCA said Coscia used an algorithmic programme in 2011 to "instigate an abusive trading strategy".
Coscia placed thousands of false orders for Brent crude, Gas Oil and Western Texas Intermediate futures from the United States on the ICE Futures Europe exchange in Britain, the FCA said.
Coscia made a profit of $279,920 over a six-week period of trading at the expense of other market participants, mainly other HFT traders.
NEW YORK, April 7 Famed Las Vegas sports gambler William "Billy" Walters was convicted on Friday of charges that he made more than $40 million through an insider trading scheme that prosecutors said involved a stock tip to star professional golfer Phil Mickelson.