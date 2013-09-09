LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) has begun studying competition in the
trillion-pound cash savings market to see if customers are
getting a fair deal.
At the start of the new financial year in April, people are
bombarded with advertisements from Britain's major banks,
encouraging them to put cash into accounts with favourable tax
treatments.
The FCA, launched in April with a strong focus on stopping
consumers being ripped off after a string of mis-selling
scandals, said it was looking at the effects of so-called
"teaser" or introductory interest rates to new customers.
Some savers leave their money in the account even after the
teaser rate has expired and the FCA will look at how often
customers switch accounts.
"In looking at cash savings, we will examine an area that
affects most people and see if there is action we need to take.
This is exactly the sort of area I want the FCA to be operating
in," FCA Chief Executive Martin Wheatley said in a statement.
The announcement comes as Wheatley prepares to answer
questions on Tuesday from members of Britain's parliament, who
are likely to ask what is being done to protect consumers.
"We know that switching rates are low for financial services
products and savings accounts are no exception. Even when people
do switch their accounts, they are twice as likely to go with
their existing provider than move to the offering of a
competitor," Wheatley said.
The watchdog will consider studying annuities, products that
offered retired people an income, once a review of the sector is
finished by the end of the year. The FCA will also review early
next year the way competition works between financial services
firms to ensure customers get a better deal.