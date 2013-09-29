LONDON, Sept 30 Viable financial firms are
failing to see the light of day in Britain due to the increasing
amount of time it takes to get regulatory approval, data
gathered by law firm RPC showed.
Approval times for new financial firms hit an average 25.8
weeks in the second quarter of this year, the second longest
since a peak of 25.9 weeks in the same quarter of 2012.
The data series runs from the second quarter of 2008 - when
approvals took 13.9 weeks just before the financial crisis
gathered pace - to the second quarter of this year when the new
Financial Conduct Authority took up the reins.
The FCA and the Bank of England took over supervision from
the Financial Services Authority, which has been scrapped. Some
firms must get approval from the FCA and the central bank.
Richard Burger, a partner at RPC, said it was a concern if
the supervisory shake-up was causing at lengthening approval
time.
"Such are the delays in getting approval from the regulator
that many very viable financial services businesses never get
off the drawing board," Burger said.
The FCA said there was a balance to be struck between speed
and protecting customers.
"We are also working with trade bodies to ensure that
applicants understand how they can demonstrate they meet our
requirements, which will enable us to consider applications more
quickly," the FCA said.
The watchdog said it published in March big changes to
regulatory and authorisation requirements for new banks which
will speed up the approval process.
UK lawmakers are keen to see more competition in high street
banking after a string of mis-selling scandals spanning years
involving the incumbents.
(Reporting by Luisa Porritt; Editing by Christina Fincher)