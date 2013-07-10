LONDON, July 10 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority reported a sharp fall to a record low in the number of
suspicious share price moves ahead of mergers, following its
sustained crackdown on market abuse.
The FCA, launched in April to take a harder line on insider
trading, said on Wednesday that 14.9 percent of mergers in 2012
were preceded by unusual market moves two days before the
announcement.
This compares with 19.8 percent in 2011, itself the lowest
since 2003. Unexplained moves are defined as anything outside a
stock's normal movement, which usually refers to volume and
frequency of trading.
Such unexplained moves are seen as an indication of possible
insider trading but the watchdog has said there could be other
factors such as financial analysts correctly predicting a deal
or simply coincidence.
Britain, under the Financial Services Authority, which was
scrapped at the end of March, had pursued a "credible
deterrence" policy for several years, imposing hefty fines and
taking individuals to court for insider trading