LONDON Oct 17 Britain's banks have begun
changing how they pay staff to help draw a line under years of
mis-selling financial products, the Financial Conduct Authority
said on Thursday.
Banks have already set aside 16 billion pounds to compensate
customers for mis-sold loan insurance, one of a string of
scandals going back more than two decades, to include pensions
and endowment mortgages.
FCA Chief Executive Martin Wheatley said new supervisory
guidelines to stamp out incentives that lead to sales of
products a customer does not need were making a difference.
"The FCA's on-going investigation into incentives suggests
several UK banks are making strides on reforming reward
structures, responding well to guidance," Wheatley told a
British Bankers' Association conference.
The FCA was launched in April with a specific remit to
protect consumers better than its predecessor, the Financial
Services Authority.
"The early analysis - and I think we have to stress this is
early analysis - shows three of the biggest UK banks have
removed the direct link to sales in incentive arrangements for
front-line staff in retail branches, and call centres."
Some concerns remain over the use of incentives in areas
like investment and protection sales, Wheatley added.
Going forward, the FCA will look at potential causes of
mis-selling due to bad design of products and sales targets.
"But it would be churlish not to recognise progress where it
is made. And this is, potentially, one of the most significant
steps forward for the UK banking industry since 2008 in terms of
repairing the relationship with retail customers," Wheatley
said.