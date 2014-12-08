RPT-French voters sceptical Macron, Le Pen have answers on unemployment, security
* Nearly half of voters say Macron, Le Pen won't solve joblessness
LONDON Dec 8 Three senior officials, including top markets supervisor Clive Adamson, will leave the Financial Conduct Authority because of internal reorganisation, the British markets watchdog said on Monday.
The announcement comes ahead of what is expected to be a critical report on Wednesday of the regulator's handling of an insurance industry inquiry in which FCA board member Adamson features.
The FCA said in its statement it is making several structural changes to "meet the regulatory challenges ahead", some 18 months after it was launched in a shake up of financial supervision.
The two other top officials leaving are media head Zitah McMillan, and Victoria Raffe, an executive committee member.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Matt Scuffham)
* Nearly half of voters say Macron, Le Pen won't solve joblessness
CAIRO, April 30 An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation will arrive in Cairo on Sunday to review Egypt's progress on economic reforms before it disburses the second instalment of a $12-billion loan programme, the Finance Ministry said.