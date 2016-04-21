LONDON, April 21 David Lawton, director of markets policy and international relations, has resigned from Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, the FCA said on Thursday.

The departure would allow Andrew Bailey, who takes up the reins as the FCA's new chief executive in July, to shuffle some of the watchdog's senior jobs.

Lawton was among four FCA officials who lost their bonuses following a scathing report in December 2014 that said the watchdog mishandled the announcement of a review into life insurance policies and was slow to restore market order.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)