LONDON Jan 7 Tracey McDermott, acting head of
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said on Thursday
she was reflecting on her next career move after withdrawing
from the process selecting the watchdog's permanent CEO.
The FCA said McDermott, who has been at the regulator and
its predecessor, the Financial Services Authority, for 15 years,
pulled out of the race in December but would remain acting CEO
until her permanent replacement was in post.
"Going through the recruitment process has made me reflect
on what I want to do with the rest of my career. As a result I
have decided that this is not the right job for me at this stage
of my career," McDermott said in a statement.
"This was a decision taken after many months of careful
thought and was not one that I took lightly."
McDermott was seen as the leading internal candidate for the
job of replacing Martin Wheatley, the former hardline CEO who
was ousted by British finance minister George Osborne last year,
when he also called for a "new settlement" with banks.
Some lawmakers are concerned the government is putting
pressure on the FCA to take a softer line on lenders and will
grill the watchdog later this month.
In a previous role as chief enforcer, McDermott was
instrumental in fining several banks for trying to rig the Libor
interest rate benchmark and attempting to manipulate the foreign
exchange market.
Trained as a lawyer, McDermott then moved to the FCA's
supervisory arm, seen as giving her broader experience for
taking on the top job.
Osborne is expected to name the FCA's new CEO in coming
weeks, with regulators from outside Britain among the people
mentioned in media reports.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)