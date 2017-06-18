LONDON, June 18 The chairman of Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will leave the organisation at
the end of his term on March 31 next year, the FCA said in a
statement on Sunday.
John Griffith-Jones, who is also the chairman of the Payment
Systems Regulator (PSR), will leave both bodies. He took on the
role at the FCA in April 2013.
"John Griffith-Jones has provided strong leadership to both
Boards during his tenure, helping to establish them as key parts
of the UK financial regulatory system," finance minister Philip
Hammond said in a statement.
The finance ministry will now begin recruiting
Griffith-Jones' successor at the FCA, which oversees markets to
protect the financial system.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Andrew Roche)