* Martin Wheatley had been due to step down in March 2016
* Sources say he quit after government didn't extend
contract
* FCA's Tracey McDermott to be acting chief executive
By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 17 The head of Britain's financial
watchdog is stepping down early in a move some industry watchers
said was a sign the government wants to take a less
confrontational stance towards banks.
Sources familiar with the matter said Martin Wheatley,
viewed as a hardliner in regulatory terms, had resigned as head
of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) after the government
refused to extend his contract, due to end in March 2016.
In a statement on Friday, finance minister George Osborne
praised Wheatley for his work in launching the FCA in 2013 but
said different leadership was required to take the watchdog to
the next stage of its development, without elaborating.
Barney Reynolds, a financial services lawyer at Shearman &
Sterling, said the decision showed a change in tone from
ministers.
"They want a slightly more business-friendly approach to
take root and to rein back from some of the more hostile
approaches immediately post credit crunch," he said.
"This is very much welcome as the UK financial sector was
starting to lose traction."
Having governed in coalition from 2010-15, Britain's
pro-business Conservative Party won an outright majority in May
elections. Osborne has since begun to sound more conciliatory
towards banks, talking of a new settlement with an industry that
is vital for UK economic growth and tax revenues.
After hefty taxes on banks and a raft of new regulations,
financial services giant HSBC is reviewing whether to
keep its head office in London.
Wheatley, 56, warned banks in 2012 he would "shoot first and
ask questions later", a statement he later said he regretted.
He had to forgo his bonus for the 2013-14 financial year
after the FCA was criticised for mishandling the announcement of
a review into life insurance policies.
The FCA has come under pressure from lawmakers to protect
consumers better after they suffered from three decades of
mis-selling scandals ranging from pensions to loan insurance.
John Mann, an opposition Labour member of parliament's
influential Treasury Select Committee which has grilled Wheatley
on his work, said Osborne was wrong to "sack" a regulator as it
undermines the watchdog's independence.
WORLDWIDE SEARCH
"The government is launching a worldwide search; Martin's
replacement will, like him, need to be passionate about
protecting consumers, promoting competition and completing the
job of cleaning up the City, so it is the best-regulated market
in the world," Osborne said in his statement, referring to
London's finance district.
Osborne, who said last week he wanted regulators to focus on
keeping London as an attractive global financial centre, said
Tracey McDermott, the FCA's head of wholesale market
supervision, would take on the role of acting chief executive.
McDermott has been viewed internally at the FCA as a leading
contender for the top job.
Britain's regulators were tarnished by the 2007-09 financial
crisis when undercapitalised banks had to be rescued by
taxpayers. The then Financial Services Authority was split into
two, with the FCA having a remit to oversee markets and conduct,
and the Bank of England supervising the solvency of banks.
"I am incredibly proud of all we have achieved together in
building the FCA over the last four years" Wheatley said in a
statement.
Wheatley is a former deputy chief executive of the London
Stock Exchange who left to head Hong Kong's financial regulator
before returning to Britain to lead the FCA.
Under his watch, helped by McDermott's stint as head of
enforcement before she moved to supervision, the regulator has
levied record fines on banks after they were caught trying to
rig the Libor interest rate benchmark and currency markets.
He has said repeatedly that the job of improving standards
at all levels of banks is far from finished but dismissed
industry accusations he was only interested in "heads on
sticks".
Anthony Browne, chief executive of the British Bankers'
Association said Wheatley had been "firm, fair and sensible".
