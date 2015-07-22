LONDON, July 22 Martin Wheatley, the chief
executive of Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, said his
early departure next month left him with a "sense of unfinished
business".
It was Wheatley's first response in public to the
government's decision not to extend his contract, triggering his
decision last Friday to quit early.
Wheatley told the FCA's second annual meeting he was
"frankly disappointed" with the outcome.
The FCA has made itself unpopular in the financial sector
with its hardline approach and record fines.
Wheatley said firms are now aware that good conduct is
essential for winning back trust in markets.
"There is still work to be done but I am more convinced than
ever that conduct is at the top of firms' agenda. It's not
longer an afterthought," Wheatley said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones)