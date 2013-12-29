LONDON Dec 29 British police said on Sunday
they had arrested two men after a suspected arson attack on a
ferry in the North Sea carrying more than 1,000 people from
Newcastle in England to Amsterdam.
Police said the incident occurred late on Saturday night on
board the MS King Seaways, a ship operated by Denmark's DFDS
Seaways, after a passenger set fire to a cabin in
circumstances that remained unclear.
Local media said the vessel was about 30 miles (50 km) off
the English coast at the time.
Up to seven people, most of them crew members, had been
taken by helicopter to a hospital in the English town of
Scarborough where they were treated for smoke inhalation, the
police said.
"Two men have been arrested - a 26-year-old man on suspicion
of arson and a 28-year-old man on suspicion of affray,"
Britain's Northumbria police force said in a statement. "Both
are currently helping police with inquiries."
DFDS, which operates the daily service from the North
Shields port near Newcastle to IJmuiden near Amsterdam, said in
a statement that crew members had put the fire out within 15
minutes.
It said the vessel, which has since returned to England, had
been carrying 946 passengers and 127 crew members, adding that
15 passengers and eight crew were thought to have suffered
smoke-related injuries. None of the injures was reported to be
serious.
Many of the passengers were Britons planning to celebrate
New Year's Eve in the Netherlands.
DFDS said on its web site that its Newcastle-Amsterdam
service scheduled for later on Sunday would operate as normal,
but that its Amsterdam-Newcastle service on Sunday had been
cancelled due to the incident.