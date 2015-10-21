LONDON Oct 21 A U.S. Air Force base in eastern
England said it was investigating reports on Wednesday that one
of its F/A-18 fighter jets had crashed, with police saying an
aircraft had come down in farmland.
"We are hearing reports and we are awaiting further
information about it," said a spokeswoman for RAF Lakenheath.
Cambridgeshire police said emergency services had been
called to a scene of a plane crash in Redmere near Ely.
"At this stage it is not known if there are any casualties,"
a police spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)