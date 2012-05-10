* Government opts for plane it once called inadequate
* "Facts have changed," says defence secretary
By Mohammed Abbas and Rhys Jones
LONDON, May 10 Rising costs and delays forced
Britain on Thursday to reverse a decision on the type of fighter
jet it will buy in a multi-billion dollar weapons programme, an
embarrassing U-turn for Prime Minister David Cameron after weeks
of bad headlines.
Britain will now opt for the jump-jet variety of the F35
Joint Strike Fighter (JSF), built by U.S. firm Lockheed Martin
, the original choice of the previous Labour government
and one Cameron's cabinet had once dismissed as inadequate.
The new aircraft takes off vertically, and does not require
a catapult and arrester wires - "cats and traps" - to be fitted
to British aircraft carriers. The government said the cost of
conversion had doubled to 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) since
initial estimates in a sweeping military review in 2010.
Britain currently has no aircraft carriers and is awaiting
delivery of two new ships. Defence officials say cats and traps,
on which Britain has already spent 40 million pounds, would also
have delayed carrier-strike capability by three years to 2023.
"The 2010 .... decision on carriers was right at the time,
but the facts have changed and therefore so too must our
approach," Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said in a statement.
"This government will not blindly pursue projects and ignore
cost growth and delays," he added.
The 2010 Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR) was
meant to set the course for defence up to 2015, bringing order
to a Defence Ministry widely lambasted by watchdogs and others
for its chaotic and expensive weapons programmes.
However, critics have called the review rushed and
cost-driven by a government eager to slash public spending to
tackle a record budget deficit.
"It demonstrates what a terribly bad exercise the SDSR was,"
said Eric Grove, defence analyst at the University of Salford,
referring to the change of fighter jet.
"It was ill-considered and this is something of political
U-turn. I'm pleased the government's done it and not maintained
its political machismo .... but the critics will pounce on it."
SHORT VS LONG TERM SAVINGS
Cameron told parliament two years ago cats and traps were
necessary to "allow our allies to operate from our operational
carrier and it will allow us to buy the carrier version of the
JSF which is more capable, less expensive, has a longer range
and carries more weapons".
The government's new choice of fighter jet, the F-35B, has a
shorter range than the previous choice, the F-35C, but defence
officials insist any shortcomings will be mitigated by Britain
being able to use two aircraft carriers at once.
Britain plans to operate 12 jets from any one carrier.
Britain's original plan had been to mothball one of the new
carriers upon completion to save money. But without the need to
fit cats and traps, both could be operational, with one carrier
able to host the F35-B while the other is being serviced.
Officials say allies France and the United States are
"completely relaxed" about the prospect of their planes not
being able to land on British carriers.
However, there are concerns that the F35-B could end up
costing more in the long run.
"There's a question whether this aircraft will be more
costly than the F-35C per aircraft. I think there's clearly an
issue in terms of the reduced capability," said Malcolm Chalmers
of Britain's Royal United Services Institute thinktank.
Senior defence officials said the cost of each aircraft had
yet to be determined, but that prices would fall as production
ramps up. Britain has so far placed a firm order for three F-35
test and evaluation aircraft costing $632 million, and is due to
receive its first F-35 in two months.
FIGHTER NUMBERS UNCERTAIN
Lockheed is developing the multirole stealth F-35 for the
U.S. military and eight international partners at a projected
cost of around $396 billion.
Britain committed itself in 2001 to buy 138 of the aircraft,
mostly the F-35A conventional fighter, to replace Harrier and
Tornado jets. In 2010, the current government said it would cut
the number of F-35s, but did not say by how many.
The Defence Ministry has said it will not make a decision on
the size of the order before the next defence review in 2015.
British group BAE Systems is a key contractor on
the project. Other British contractors named by Lockheed include
Cobham, Rolls-Royce, Ultra Electronics,
and Martin-Baker Aircraft Company.
The government's decision to pick the F35-B puts paid to
last-minute efforts by the consortium building the rival
Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet to win support for its aircraft
to fly off British decks as a replacement for the JSF.