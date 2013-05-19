LONDON May 20 British firms should look for
funding outside the banking sector, Business Secretary Vince
Cable said on Monday, marking the latest effort to generate
growth among small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).
Faced with a barely growing economy, the government has
targeted smaller companies as a major source of growth and has
introduced reforms to encourage start-ups and make it easier for
existing businesses to expand.
"Britain's businesses cannot grow, export and innovate
without proper access to bank credit. But they also need
alternatives when looking for finance," Cable said. "The
government wants to see a shift in the market structure towards
non-bank lending."
Bank funding for SMEs has shrivelled in the wake of a global
banking crisis, which has made traditional lenders more cautious
and, according to a recent UK study, created a cash-flow crisis
that is stifling small firms.
Cable's comments coincided with the launch of a guide to
alternative sources of financing, published by business lobby
group the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).
The CBI said high-growth, medium-sized businesses could be
worth an additional 20 billion pounds ($30.4 billion) to the
British economy over the next seven years if they can gain
access to finance through alternative channels.
The CBI highlighted traditional but underused funding
options, such as the retail bond market and private debt
placements, but also promoted more innovative approaches such as
online "crowd-funding" platforms which enable individuals and
businesses to back specific projects.