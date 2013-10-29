LONDON Oct 29 The London Stock Exchange
will launch an index to identify investment opportunities
compliant with Islamic principles, aiming to capitalise on
strong growth in the sector, Britain's Prime Minister David
Cameron will tell a conference.
The planned Islamic Market Index will identify companies
that meet traditional Islamic investment principles and help
London cement its position as the biggest centre for Islamic
finance outside the Islamic world, Cameron will tell the World
Islamic Economic Forum in London on Tuesday.
Cameron will also reiterate Britain's intention of launching
its own Islamic bond worth around 200 million pounds ($323
million) as early as next year, making it the first Western
country to do so, according to the text of his speech
distributed by his office.
Britain's push to maintain its edge as the leading Islamic
finance hub outside the Muslim world comes as growth in the
global market for Islamic-compliant instruments outstrips its
conventional counterparts.
"When Islamic finance is growing 50 per cent faster than
traditional banking and when global Islamic investments are set
to grow to £1.3 trillion ($2.1 trillion) by 2014 we want to make
sure a big proportion of that new investment is made here in
Britain," Cameron will tell the forum.
Islamic finance is based on the concept that money has no
intrinsic value and should only be used as a measure of worth,
precluding involvement in speculative investments or the taking
and receiving of interest. Islamic-compliant investments are
instead structured on the exchange of ownership of tangible
assets or services.
The initiative to launch a sovereign British sukuk, or
Islamic bond, began more than five years ago but was scrapped in
2011 before the British Treasury revived the idea this March.
The London Stock Exchange has hosted listings of sukuk
valued at more than $34 billion over the last five years,
according to a statement from the prime minister's office.
Islamic investments have also helped finance London
landmarks such as the Shard skyscraper and the Olympic Village.
The World Islamic Economic Forum is hosting its ninth annual
conference in London from Tuesday through Thursday, the first
time it has been held in a non-Muslim country.