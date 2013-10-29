By Bernardo Vizcaino
LONDON Oct 29 Prime Minister David Cameron made
a bid to position London as a leading hub for Islamic finance on
Tuesday, announcing plans for Britain to become the first
Western country to issue a sovereign sukuk, or Islamic bond.
The planned issue, worth around 200 million pounds ($323
million) and expected next year, would be much smaller than an
originally planned sukuk but would provide a much-needed
liquidity management tool for Britain's six Islamic lenders and
could encourage local firms to consider issuing sukuk of their
own.
Britain's push to promote itself as a leading Islamic
finance hub comes as competition heats up with other financial
centres in Asia, led by Malaysia, and in the Middle East.
Britain first announced plans for a sovereign sukuk five
years ago but that issue never materialised as the country's
Debt Management Office decided the structure was too expensive.
The new proposal is less than a fifth of the size of the
original and is designed to boost London's status rather than to
diversify Britain's investor base.
"I don't just want London to be a great capital of Islamic
finance in the Western world, I want London to stand alongside
Dubai and Kuala Lumpur as one of the great capitals of Islamic
finance anywhere in the world," Cameron told the World Islamic
Economic Forum being held in London.
Sukuk are investment certificates which follow religious
principles such as a ban on interest and gambling.
The global Islamic banking industry is expected to tip $1.8
trillion by the end of this year, according to consultancy Ernst
& Young, and is starting to attract interest among big Western
banks because of rapid growth of trade involving wealthy Gulf
economies.
Malaysia, the world's largest marketplace for sukuk, is
shifting efforts from local market development towards
attracting global issuers, while Dubai is revising regulations
to attract sukuk issuance and trading.
Britain is the European base for several Middle East banks
and a major centre for Middle East investors, whose assets
include Harrods department store and Manchester City football
club.
London has sukuk legislation in place and has attracted more
than $34 billion in sukuk listings from around the globe over
the last five years. Sizeable issuance from local firms,
however, has remained elusive.
The government sukuk, by enhancing London's status as an
Islamic finance hub, should not stumble on the Debt Management
Office's "value for taxpayer" objective, a test which the
original plan of five years ago failed.
"The government was previously looking at a relatively large
programme of sukuk issuance as part of its regular financing
programme, but has now changed its strategy to look at a more
modest sukuk issue in order to derive wider benefits such as
instigating activity in the Islamic finance industry," a Debt
Management Office spokesman said.
A smaller issue was also more likely to be cost effective,
he added.
ISLAMIC INDEX
The investment-grade sukuk would be welcome news for local
lenders which could use it as a liquidity instrument, said
Richard Williams, finance director at Bank of London and the
Middle East, the UK's largest standalone Islamic bank.
"This challenge will now be resolved and is one of the final
measures in creating a truly level playing field for the UK
Islamic banks," said Williams.
The London Stock Exchange also announced plans to
launch an Islamic index which would identify companies which are
filtered according to Islamic principles, which work in much the
same way as socially responsible screens.
Islamic investments have already been used to finance London
landmarks such as the Shard skyscraper and the Olympic Village.
The World Islamic Economic Forum is hosting its ninth annual
conference in London this week, the first time it has been held
in a non-Muslim country.