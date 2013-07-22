* Rising job security and house prices lift morale
* Private sector workers more upbeat than public sector
peers
* Consumer spending is key to broader economic recovery
LONDON, July 22 Britons are less worried about
their finances and more willing to splash the cash, two surveys
showed on Monday, though people employed and housed by the state
feel more uncertain.
Survey compiler Markit said its Household Finance Index rose
to 41.5 in July from 40.8 in June. That was the fourth rise in
the five months and the highest level since the poll began in
February 2009.
A separate poll by Deloitte showed consumers are less
pessimistic about their disposable income than at any time since
its survey started in 2011, and more willing to spend money on
discretionary items such as holidays and eating out.
The improvement tallies with growing signs of economic
recovery in Britain. Figures next week are expected to show that
the economy - two-thirds of which is driven by consumer spending
- grew by 0.6 percent in the second quarter, twice as fast as in
the first.
"Signs of a sustained recovery across the UK economy and a
corresponding upturn in labour market conditions were key
factors in alleviating strains on consumer budgets," said Tim
Moore, senior economist at Markit.
But the survey also underscored widening divisions between
the public and private sectors.
Markit financial optimism index for those in private
employment rose to 51.2 in July, while public sector workers -
whom the government's austerity drive has hit the hardest - were
more pessimistic at 42.4.
Consumer spending is typically sensitive to both the labour
market and interest rates and, with borrowing costs tipped to
stay at record lows for the foreseeable future, cheaper
mortgages also looked to be playing a role.
The index measuring sentiment among mortgage holders rose to
a record high of 42.0 while those in local authority housing
were by far the most pessimistic, at 33.4.
Deloitte's sentiment index rose to -29 percent from -36
percent this time last year. Responses flagged growing
confidence in the economic climate and a sharp reduction in
consumer concerns about debt, with the relevant measure
improving to -8 percent in the second quarter from -15 percent
in the same three months of 2012.