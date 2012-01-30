LONDON Jan 30 Britain signalled a retreat
on Monday over a new breed of trading platform in the European
Union, reversing its earlier opposition though still urging
tweaks to avoid damaging markets.
The EU, following pledges by world leaders, is reforming its
market rules so that chunks of the $700 trillion off-exchange or
over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market are funnelled onto
transparent trading plaforms to end the opacity that worried
regulators during the 2008 financial crisis.
The bloc has proposed a new trading platform category known
as an Organised Trading Facility or OTF that would be regulated
like an exchange.
It would trade derivatives, shares and other contracts
currently traded off an exchange. Its aim is to radically shrink
the OTC sector to irregular, ad-hoc trades.
David Lawton, acting director of markets at the UK Financial
Services Authority which supervises the EU's biggest derivatives
market, said he supported the bloc's proposal to define a new
type of trading venue.
But the FSA is concerned that under the plan operators of an
OTF, such as banks and brokers, would be barred from using
proprietary or own capital.
Lawton told a British Bankers' Association seminar on the
draft EU law - known as Markets in Financial Instruments
Directive or MiFID II - that 95 percent of trades in interest
rate swaps, the biggest part of the OTC market, would be
affected.
"As currently drafted, it would lead to a considerable
withdrawal of liquidity," Lawton said.
Proprietary trading on an OTF should be allowed under
rigorous rules to manage conflicts of interest so that operators
are neutral, fair and run orderly markets, Lawton said.
This marks a shift in UK thinking after he told a trade
conference in April last year that the OTF idea should be
scrapped and replaced with a trading venue just for derivatives.
Exchanges in the EU are nevertheless lobbying to kill the
OTF idea because they fear an OTF would not be as heavily
regulated as they are.
Lawton said the existing MiFID rules, which took effect in
November 2007, have generally been a success for trading and
that no "radical rethink" was necessary.
Further analysis was also needed to understand how changes
in "micro" structures affect market behaviour, a reference to
ultra-fast high frequency trading and use of algorithms or
computer programmes, a practice countries like France want
curbed with strict new rules.
Lawton said it was also vital that MiFID does not impose
tough restrictions on EU and non EU firms that want to do
business with each other.
"We do fear the current scope of access will curtail
investor choice and competition and risk EU firms being denied
access to third country markets," Lawton added.
MiFID could force regulators to spend years ruling whether a
non-EU country's financial rules were as strict as those in the
EU so as to allow business between them.