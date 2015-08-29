LONDON Aug 29 The Financial Conduct Authority
has begun an analysis of annuity sales by all Britain's major
insurers since 2008, which could lead to compensation for
pensioners found to have been sold inappropriate products, the
Telegraph newspaper said.
More than 600,000 pensioners are believed to have been sold
annuity contracts that failed to account for their health in the
six-year period under review, the newspaper said.
Most were never told that conditions such as diabetes or
high blood pressure could entitle them to an enhanced annuity -
providing a fixed income for life - because of their reduced
life expectancy.
Around 12 billion pounds' worth of annuities were sold in
2013, according to the Association of British Insurers, but that
figure was halved last year after the government said over-55s
no longer needed to use their pension pots to buy an annuity.
Major sellers of annuities include FTSE 100 companies
Prudential, Aviva, Legal & General and
Standard Life.
British insurer Aviva said last year it would
compensate 250 customers who should have been sold enhanced
annuities because of medical conditions which cut their life
expectancy.
The Financial Conduct Authority declined to comment.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Andrew Roche)