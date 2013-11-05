By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON Nov 5 Britain's financial regulator is
to bolster its stock market listing rules to better protect
minority shareholders, after high-profile scandals at mining
companies ENRC and Bumi left some investors
nursing heavy losses.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday new
measures to be introduced next year would include a requirement
for companies in which one shareholder owns more than 30 percent
to have a "relationship agreement" in place to ensure they can
operate independently from that shareholder.
Investigations into alleged irregularities at Kazakh mining
group ENRC, which listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE)
in 2007, and Indonesia-focused Bumi, listed in 2011,
have put a spotlight on listing rules and the damage done to the
interests of minority shareholders.
Both were hit by shareholder battles that have battered
their shares, raising questions about how they came to market.
The companies, at least initially, had significant
shareholders - ENRC was controlled by its trio of founding
shareholders and the Kazakh government, while Bumi was
effectively controlled by its co-founders the Bakrie family.
ENRC is now set to delist from London after a buyout by the
founders and the Kazakh government.
Many companies with majority shareholders already have
relationship agreements, but shareholders had often complained
that they are either ignored or ineffective.
Bumi, for example, did have a relationship agreement with
the Bakrie family, but that deal allowed the family to nominate
the chairman, chief executive and chief financial officer.
The FCA said it would set minimum requirements for
relationship agreements, which would for example ensure that
minority shareholders could have the ability to veto
transactions between a business and its main owner.
"That provides the minority shareholders with some teeth to
be able to discipline the controlling shareholder where they
breach the relationship," said David Lawton, director of markets
at the FCA, which can publicly censure or fine a company which
breaks the listing rules.
The Association of British Insurers (ABI), whose members
manage nearly $3 trillion of assets, is among those who have
called for more protection for minority investors.
"These are all good steps in the right direction, although
we would like to see some of this go a little further," said
Robert Hingley, director of investment at the ABI, which had
suggested the FCA needed the power to punish the controlling
shareholder rather than the company.
PROTECTING INVESTORS
The rules, first proposed by FCA predecessor the Financial
Services Authority, will apply to companies with a "premium"
listing, who already face higher requirements on regulation and
corporate governance than those with a standard listing.
Some warned the tougher controls could risk driving
businesses away. "It remains to be seen whether, by singling out
one type of company ownership for extra rules, the FCA will
discourage these companies from listing in London," said Roger
Barker, Director of Corporate Governance and Professional
Standards at business group the Institute of Directors.
Under the changes, minority shareholders will also have
greater power over the election of independent directors, who
will have to be approved by both the shareholders as a whole and
the minority group.
The FCA stopped short of increasing the minimum "free
float", the proportion of a company's shares which must be
freely available to trade, from its current level of 25 percent
to the as much as 70 percent requested by some investors.
It said this seemed too blunt a tool, and that it needed to
balance protections with unnecessarily increasing the regulatory
burden on companies that are already well governed.
Shares subject to a lock-up of more than 180 days will not
count towards the free float level, however, the regulator said,
and it is also further consulting on criteria it should take
into account when considering waivers in individual cases.
There are around 50 premium-listed companies on the LSE
which have a controlling shareholder. Those who do not already
meet the new rules will have six months from the mid-2014
implementation date to ensure they comply.