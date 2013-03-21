By Huw Jones
| LONDON, March 21
LONDON, March 21 Britain's new financial
watchdog is set to unveil its plans for tougher rule enforcement
on Thursday, which the government hopes will help prevent a
repeat of the financial crisis.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will be launched on
April 1, April Fool's Day, and the new watchdog will need to
show that the "light touch" supervision of the past is a joke
now truly buried.
The FCA will be responsible for enforcing rules and
punishing breaches while a new unit at the Bank of England will
make sure banks hold enough capital.
The 11-year old Financial Services Authority which was
criticised for failing to spot the 2007-09 crisis brewing will
be scrapped.
"I suspect the FCA will want to shift up another gear from
where they are at the moment and we will see fines go up," said
Calum Burnett, financial services lawyer at Allen & Overy.
Firms are bracing themselves for products to be temporarily
banned while the FCA investigates whether consumers are being
ripped off.
"The whole development of a new product will become
cumbersome," said Etay Katz, a lawyer at Allen & Overy.
The FCA will try to end years of mis-selling, culminating
with the 12 billion pounds banks have already paid in
compensation for loan insurance sales (PPI).
Consumer groups are reserving judgment on the new watchdog
as new mis-selling concerns unfold over interest rate swaps.
"We'll be watching closely to make sure the FCA is a true
watchdog, keeps to its word and puts consumers at the heart of
everything it does," said Richard Lloyd, executive director of
UK consumer lobby Which?
The new watchdog will give earlier warnings to customers and
will be able to select an expert to review a firm's operations -
with the firm footing the bill.
Banks are already complaining that the longstanding "caveat
emptor" assumption, meaning the buyer has some responsibility,
was being thrown out of the window.
Lawyers say parts of the market which regulators had left
alone, like wealth management and wholesale market conduct, are
coming under closer scrutiny with enforcement cases likely.
The FCA aims to be more sceptical and will "follow the
money", checking for huge margins on products that may flag
abusive, hard sell tactics.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)