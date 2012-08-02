* Simpler products aimed at encouraging savings
* Over 29 million adults targeted
* Similar initiative in 2002 saw weak response
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Aug 2 A suite of simple financial
products could encourage Britons to save more for retirement and
restore faith in banks after a string of mis-selling scandals, a
UK government-backed review said on Thursday.
Britain said winning back consumers, whose incomes are
already being squeezed, will not be easy while experts cautioned
that simple products tried in recent years largely failed.
The review was headed by Carol Sergeant, former chief risk
officer at Lloyds Banking Group, with members from the finance
industry and consumer groups.
"When consumers arrive at the financial marketplace there
should be simple processes and products available to allow them
to make an informed and straightforward decision," Sergeant said
in a statement.
She proposed several products such as an easy access savings
account and a simple life insurance policy. They would be
approved by a "Simple Products" accreditation body and stamped
with a kite mark for easy recognition.
"We understand that restoring public trust in financial
products is not an easy task at the moment," UK financial
services minister Mark Hoban said.
The financial services industry has been rocked by
mis-selling scandals around payment protection insurance (PPI)
for loans and the sale of interest rate swaps to small
businesses. Compensation from Britain's big four banks, which
includes Lloyds, will likely top 9 billion pounds.
Charlotte Hill, a financial services partner at Stephenson
Harwood, said simple products were an excellent idea but past
initiatives had proved disappointing.
The "Sandler review" in 2002, not mentioned directly in
Thursday's consultation paper, proposed a suite of simple
"stakeholder" products such as pensions.
"However, the general uptake of them has been extremely poor
and interest from the industry, as well as consumers, has been
generally low. The 'simple' products seem to be very similar in
concept to the 'stakeholder' products," Hill said.
The review estimates the market for simple savings products
at 29.4 million adults or 15.5 million households earning
15,000-50,000 pounds. The proposals are out for public
consultation before a final report next February.
Consumer body Which?, a member of the review's steering
group, said consumers want clearer, concise and jargon-free
information on rates and charges.
UK insurer Aviva has estimated that the country's gap
between what people have saved for retirement and what they will
need is 317.5 billion pounds, the largest in Europe.