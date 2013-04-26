LONDON, April 26 Britain's financial watchdog is
rewriting the rules on how fund supermarkets operate to make it
easier for investors to compare the costs of buying savings
products from them.
Investment managers typically pay fund supermarkets for the
right to list their products on a platform, usually a website.
These payments, known as rebates, generally come from the
annual management charge the investor pays the manager.
But the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) says the system
gives the inaccurate impression to investors that the service is
free.
It could also promote product bias, with larger fund
managers able to pay higher rebates and gain greater prominence
on platforms than smaller peers or those unwilling to pay, the
FCA argues.
From April 6 2014, new customers who access products via a
platform will pay an upfront fee directly to the fund
supermarket, breaking the links between fund managers and the
companies that showcase their products.
The new rules will bring regulations governing the
fast-growing investment platforms business in line with a
January ruling that banned fund managers from paying commission
to financial advisers who sell their funds.
"These changes will allow both investors and advisers to
compare the costs of investing through different platforms and
make an informed decision on whether using a platform represents
good value for money," Christopher Woolard, director of policy,
risk and research at the FCA said.
Investment manager Hargreaves Lansdown which styles
itself as a fund management supermarket said it has already put
in place most of the measures needed to comply with the new
rules.
The FCA's decision to ban payments to fund supermarkets from
investment managers drew criticism from business advisory firm
Deloitte, which said the shake-up will increase complexity for
fund managers and could lead to less, not more choice for
investors.
"It will hasten consolidation in the platform market as some
platforms utilise their scale and capabilities to negotiate
better terms from fund managers," Andrew Power, lead RDR partner
at Deloitte said.