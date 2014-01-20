LONDON Jan 20 Britain's financial services
industry is beginning to feel the benefits of economic recovery,
as firms report growth in profits, business volumes and optimism
in the fourth quarter, according to a survey.
Some 69 percent of firms said they felt more optimistic
about the overall business situation versus just 1 percent who
felt less optimistic, the quarterly CBI/PwC financial services
survey showed on Monday.
The positive balance of 68 percent was the highest since the
survey began in 1989.
The survey is based on the balance of firms reporting an
increase and those reporting a decrease.
The survey, covering the three months to December of last
year, also showed a net 46 percent of firms saw greater business
volumes, the best total since June 2007.
Stronger volumes offset a sharp rise in total costs to
deliver the fifth consecutive quarter of profit growth,
according to the research by the Confederation of British
Industry (CBI) lobby group and accounting firm PwC.
Both business volumes and profitability were expected to
increase again in the next quarter, the figures showed.
"All the key indicators - optimism, business volumes and
profitability - are up. But it's particularly encouraging to see
longer term confidence indicators like marketing spend,
employment and investment spend also rising strongly," said
Matthew Fell, Director for Competitive Markets at the CBI.
Greater confidence has translated into rising headcount,
with the survey showing employment growing at its fastest pace
since 2007.
The survey authors predict job growth in the first quarter
of 2014 will be the strongest since the survey began.
Jobs are expected to increase by 15,000, taking total
employment in the sector to 1.16 million, just 52,000 lower than
at the end of 2008 when the financial crisis took hold,
according to their calculations.
"Things are starting to look more 'normal' after five years
of volatility," Fell said.
The changing environment has also altered what businesses
see as the main constraints facing them over the next year.
Firms are now less concerned about demand and the impact of new
regulations and more mindful of skills shortages, systems
capacity and increasing competition, the figures show.
A total of 87 banks and other financial firms were
questioned as part of the research.