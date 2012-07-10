BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 10 The British financial services industry spent 92 million pounds ($142.81 million) last year lobbying politicians and regulators, helping to sway important policy decisions, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.
Political donations by firms and individuals connected to the City of London contributed 6.11 million pounds ($9.48 million) in 2011 to the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat parties, the newspaper reported, citing the findings of an investigation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.
The City's lobbying machine helped to win important policy changes, such as the slashing of UK corporation tax and taxes on banks' overseas subsidiaries. The reform will save the finance industry billions, according to the Guardian.
Other changes won include the quashing of government plans for a new corporate super-watchdog to police quoted companies, the article said.
Pressure is mounting for a root-and-branch reform of Britain's financial industry in response to the Barclays rate-fixing scandal.
* prices new rights issue of up to 400 million euros at 26.1 percent discount to theoretical ex-rights price (TERP)