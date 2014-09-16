LONDON, Sept 16 A former senior partner at St
James's Place, a UK wealth manager, has been fined and banned
for persuading clients to invest millions of pounds in companies
in which he had an interest, which then went into liquidation.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which is cracking
down on financial advisers, said on Tuesday it had fined Peter
Carron 300,000 pounds ($485,340) for failing to adequately
disclose his interest in three companies and misleading 11
clients about the companies' performance between 2004 and 2010.
The subsequent failure of the companies, in which Carron was
a director and majority shareholder, prompted the clients to
lose around 2.2 million pounds and forced St James's Place to
pay out 1.9 million pounds in compensation.
"People go to advisers because they want expert help on how
to make the most of their money. They are entitled to expect
that their adviser will act in their best interests, not his
own," said Tracey McDermott, head of financial crime and
enforcement at the FCA.
The FCA said Carron continued to reassure investors and
advise them to invest even when he know his companies were in
financial difficulties. He also said the investments were
approved or endorsed by St James's Place, which was untrue.
Carron, who was banned by the FCA from holding influential
or client-facing positions in financial services, was also last
month banned by the High Court for 13 years from acting as a
director or managing or controlling a company.
St James's Place, which was sold by majority owner Lloyds
Banking Group last December, has not been criticised
over this matter.
(1 US dollar = 0.6181 British pound)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Mark Potter)